Virginia Tech player indicted in Tinder date’s beating death

Isimemen Etute in court for preliminary hearing (FILE)
Isimemen Etute in court for preliminary hearing (FILE)(Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech linebacker accused in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Roanoke Times reports that Isimemen Etute was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the death of Jerry Smith in May. A hearing is scheduled Nov. 18.

Attorneys and witnesses said previously that Etute said he visited Smith’s apartment after being matched with someone named “Angie,” and then returned a month later to determine whether his match was male or female.

A detective testified that Etute groped and punched Smith, whose death was attributed to blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

