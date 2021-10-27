Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia ranks 10th in nation for percentage of population vaccinated

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for its...
Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for its percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and doses administered.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for its percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and doses administered.

Eighty-two percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 6 million people at gotten vaccinated, and almost 12 million shots have been given to Virginians.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” said Northam. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

As of Oct. 26, new COVID cases have fallen to 1,500 per day, significantly lower than the 6,000 daily cases Virginia saw during January’s peak.

“Hospitalizations have fallen 42 percent over the last four weeks and are nearly two-thirds lower than pre-vaccine levels,” a release said.

Health officials are also expecting the government to give the final green light to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds in the coming days.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Residents are encouraged to register, however walk-ins are welcome.
Community Vaccination Center in Chesterfield offering booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines
By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area.
John Randolph Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hourse | Positivity rate at 6.2%