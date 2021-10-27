Healthcare Pros
Virginia man indicted in 2019 death of infant child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man has been charged with murder in the death of his infant child nearly two years ago.

Virginia Beach police announced in a news release Tuesday evening that 23-year-old La’Shaun Quintae Holloway was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

Police say an investigation showed Holloway “engaged in actions that caused the death of his infant child.”

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 20, 2019, when police responded to Woodcock Lane in Virginia Beach for an infant who was found unresponsive. Police say the infant later died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

