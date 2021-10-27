Healthcare Pros
Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority

The sun rises over the Virginia Capitol.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access.

Now voters are weighing in at the ballot box on whether that turn for the commonwealth is what they wanted.

While the marquee race for governor is drawing the most attention in the Nov. 2 election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is also on the line.

Observers on both sides of the aisle agree a GOP takeover of the chamber is an uphill climb. But some say it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

