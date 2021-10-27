Healthcare Pros
Two men charged with racing down Jefferson Davis Highway

Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio
Luke Brackney and Christian Peranio(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people suspected of racing down Jefferson Davis Highway on Wednesday.

Around 12:50 a.m. a deputy was heading north on Jefferson Davis Highway near Foreston Woods Drive when he saw two vehicles racing towards him at over 90 mph.

The deputy turned and followed the vehicles as they went through a red light and turned onto Foreston Woods Drive.

One suspect stopped while the other ran into an apartment complex behind the Post Office.

The suspect, identified as Luke Brackney, 28, of Stafford, showed signs of being drunk and was driving with a suspended license, deputies said. Officials said an open alcohol container was found in his car and a suspected controlled substance was found in his pocket.

Brackney was charged with DUI, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving racing, possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, drinking while driving and the traffic signal violation. He was held in jail on a $2,000 bond.

Other deputies went to look for the second suspect.

“A search of the surrounding area led to the discovery of a 6′ tall, 225 pound Christian Peranio attempting to conceal himself behind a 6″ diameter tree. Obviously, this hiding spot was ineffective,” the sheriff’s office said.

Peranio, 27, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving racing, eluding and drinking while driving. He was held in jail on a $1,500 bond.

“If the race was to see who would arrive at jail first, Brackney won with a time of 3:21 a.m., while Peranio clocked in at 3:57 a.m.,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

