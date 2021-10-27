Two firefighters injured while responding to garage attic fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two firefighters sustained minor injuries at the scene of a garage attic fire in Chesterfield.

The incident took place at the 12700 block of Quailwood Road.

The firefighters who were injured are being treated at the scene.

The fire has been contained. The cause is unknown at this time.

