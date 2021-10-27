Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from Rt. 288 to I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer overturned on a ramp from Route 288 to Interstate 64 in Goochland County on Wednesday.

According to VDOT, the Rt. 288 north ramp 21B near the I-64 west ramp is closed due to a crash.

Troopers were initially called for the report of a ladder in the road before arriving at the crash scene around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the tractor-trailer overturned and damaged about 200 feet of guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.