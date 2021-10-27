Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Students stage walk-outs in Loudoun County in response to reported sexual assaults

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - In response to reported sexual assaults in two schools allegedly committed by the same offender, students in high schools across Loudoun County staged walk-outs.

Students Walk Out of Loudoun Schools Over Sex Assault Concerns

NBC4 Washington says Loudoun County schools’ transferred the accused boy to Broad Run High School after he was charged with sexually assaulting a female student in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

On Oct. 26, a Loudoun judge heard the first case in court.

NBC4 Washington reported prosecutors say the female victim previously met the boy in the restroom for consensual sexual encounters. The girl testified previously that she met the boy in the restroom and told him she didn’t want to have sex, but he pinned her down and assaulted her.

The judge sustained charges, which is the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict. The court has yet to hear the same boy’s case from the alleged attack at Broad Run.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Richmond
New sports bar with largest TV screen in Virginia to open inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Wason Center Poll / October 27, 2021
Youngkin climbs to within one point of McAuliffe in new Virginia poll
Attic fire
Crews respond to garage attic fire in Chesterfield
Students stage walk-outs in Loudoun County in response to reported sexual assaults
Students stage walk-outs in Loudoun County in response to reported sexual assaults