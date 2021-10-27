Students stage walk-outs in Loudoun County in response to reported sexual assaults

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - In response to reported sexual assaults in two schools allegedly committed by the same offender, students in high schools across Loudoun County staged walk-outs.

NBC4 Washington says Loudoun County schools’ transferred the accused boy to Broad Run High School after he was charged with sexually assaulting a female student in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

On Oct. 26, a Loudoun judge heard the first case in court.

NBC4 Washington reported prosecutors say the female victim previously met the boy in the restroom for consensual sexual encounters. The girl testified previously that she met the boy in the restroom and told him she didn’t want to have sex, but he pinned her down and assaulted her.

The judge sustained charges, which is the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict. The court has yet to hear the same boy’s case from the alleged attack at Broad Run.

