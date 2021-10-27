Healthcare Pros
Senator Mark Warner addresses infrastructure bill

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The clock is ticking for lawmakers to pass the so-called “reconciliation bill” or infrastructure bill.

US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke about the bill Wednesday.

He says decisions need to be made by the deadline, which is October 31.

He is continuing to encourage his colleagues to get it passed.

“Makes unprecedented investments in areas like broadband. $65 billion. We have to make sure that every home in Virginia has access to high speed, affordable broadband. These dollars built upon the very progressive things Governor Northam has already done would make that happen,” said Warner.

He says he believes lawmakers are very close to making a deal on this bill.

