Richmond Police to host community walk through Museum District, Carytown neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be hosting a community walk within the Museum District and the Carytown neighborhoods.

RPD Command Staff and police officers will visit with members of the community and listen to their opinions on safety concerns.

The police department will also give out information to protect neighbors from property theft from vehicles.

The community walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and will begin at The Fresh Market located at 10 North Nansemond Street.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.