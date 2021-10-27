Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Police to host community walk through Museum District, Carytown neighborhoods

The Richmond Police Department will be hosting a community walk within the Museum District and...
The Richmond Police Department will be hosting a community walk within the Museum District and the Carytown neighborhoods.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be hosting a community walk within the Museum District and the Carytown neighborhoods.

RPD Command Staff and police officers will visit with members of the community and listen to their opinions on safety concerns.

The police department will also give out information to protect neighbors from property theft from vehicles.

The community walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and will begin at The Fresh Market located at 10 North Nansemond Street.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Loans for holiday shopping
Loans for holiday shopping
Residents are encouraged to register, however walk-ins are welcome.
Community Vaccination Center in Chesterfield offering booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines
Attic fire
Two firefighters injured while responding to garage attic fire in Chesterfield
Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Richmond
New sports bar with largest TV screen in Virginia to open inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium