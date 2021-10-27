Healthcare Pros
Police: Woman robbed in parking lot by 2 men with gun

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary Street.
On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary Street.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman in a parking lot.

On Oct. 22, police were called around 1:23 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary Street.

Police said two men with a handgun went up to the woman and robbed her of her personal belongings.

The robbers then ran off on foot.

Police said there were two other armed robberies reported nearby on Oct. 3. Around 2:40 a.m., a woman said she was robbed by an armed man when she got out of her vehicle in the 2300 block of West Main Street.

Then, at about 3:10 a.m., a woman said she was sitting on the steps of a building along Rosewood Avenue when a man with a gun robbed her.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents, and police are investigating any possible connections.

“Detectives ask that individuals, especially in the late night and early morning hours, be alert to their surroundings and call 911 if they observe any suspicious activity,” RPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

