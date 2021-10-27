Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg school leaders will discuss safety in schools during community conversation

Leaders with Petersburg City Public Schools will be discussing safety during a community...
Leaders with Petersburg City Public Schools will be discussing safety during a community conversation with the public.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders with Petersburg City Public Schools will be discussing safety during a community conversation with the public.

The school district held a community meeting with both the police and fire chiefs on Oct. 25 discussing search and seizure policies, lockdown drills and social media safety and emergency plans.

Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin wants to get families more involved with the discussion. Pitre-Martin is inviting the community to attend the school board meeting on Nov. 3 to learn more about what is being done to keep students safe.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County leaders to discuss giving one-time bonuses to Sheriff’s Deputies
The Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting.
New Kent residents asked to conserve water for 10 weeks due to water storage tank painting
Richmond Broadway is kicking off its return with a performance of Anastasia. Including Tuesday...
‘People are coming out because it’s time’: Broadway makes its return to RVA