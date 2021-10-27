Petersburg school leaders will discuss safety in schools during community conversation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders with Petersburg City Public Schools will be discussing safety during a community conversation with the public.

The school district held a community meeting with both the police and fire chiefs on Oct. 25 discussing search and seizure policies, lockdown drills and social media safety and emergency plans.

Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin wants to get families more involved with the discussion. Pitre-Martin is inviting the community to attend the school board meeting on Nov. 3 to learn more about what is being done to keep students safe.

