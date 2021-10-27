News to Know for Oct. 27: Bonuses for sheriff’s deputies; Pfizer dose for kids; Water in New Kent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are our top stories before you get your day started!

Mostly Sunny, Breezy

Today looks great with sun and a breeze, but we’re already tracking our next big weather maker which will bring moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. Breezy.

Bonuses For Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputies

Today, county leaders will discuss giving deputies a one-time bonus worth $3,000.

This comes after the General Assembly approved one-time bonuses for sheriff’s deputies throughout Virginia, utilizing federal COVID-19 relief money.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

The bonuses have to be distributed by the end of next month and they were approved only for deputies supported by the state’s compensation board, which is about half of Chesterfield’s 249 deputies.

But Chesterfield County wants all deputies to receive the bonus, so the Board of Supervisors will meet this evening at 6 p.m. to vote on the bonuses from the General Assembly as well as consider bonuses for the other 128 deputies, which will be $384,000 from the county.

FDA Backs Pfizer Dose For Kids

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

(CDC)

That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it’s important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren’t being used.

Redistricting Challenge

The justices of the Virginia Supreme Court might not want the assignment, but redistricting is now their responsibility.

Members of Virginia’s redistricting commission have failed to agree on new maps for General Assembly or Congressional districts.

(wdbj7)

As a result, the task now falls to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The next step will be the appointment of two special masters, who will help the justices develop their new redistricting plans. Click here for earlier stories about the commission.

Outrage Over Blackface

There is some outrage over a white town councilman’s decision to blacken his skin to pose as a fictional musician from a popular movie.

The image of Warsaw Councilman Faron Hamblin was shared on social media.

Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw Councilman Faron Hamblin posted on Facebook apologizing, “I made a post that hurt a lot of folks and that was not my intention.” (Facebook)

The Richmond County man posted the photo over the weekend and quickly removed it after people began calling it offensive.

Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails trying to get his side of the story for two days, he posted on Facebook apologizing, “I made a post that hurt a lot of folks and that was not my intention.”

New Kent Water Shut Off

Some residents in New Kent are being asked to conserve water for about 10 weeks as work gets underway to paint a water storage tank.

Beginning the week of November 1, the Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting. The county says the project is expected to take approximately 10 weeks. Some residents may experience lower than normal water pressure during periods of high demand, especially in the mornings.

The Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting. (New Kent County)

The affected neighborhoods include: Deerlake, Rochambeau Estates, Kenwood Estates, Greenwood Estates, Crestwicke, Quinton Estates, Viniterra, The Arbors, The Grove (Four Seasons), Oakmont Villas, Bel Green and Brickshire, as well as the business districts at Route 249 & Route 612, and at I-64 & Route 106.

Residents are asked to report any water outages to New Kent DPU at (804) 966-9678, and after hours to the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.

Petersburg Schools’ Discuss Safety

Leaders with Petersburg City Public Schools will be discussing safety during a community conversation with the public.

The school district held a community meeting with both the police and fire chiefs on Oct. 25 discussing search and seizure policies, lockdown drills and social media safety and emergency plans.

(WRDW)

Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin wants to get families more involved with the discussion. Pitre-Martin is inviting the community to attend the school board meeting on Nov. 3 to learn more about what is being done to keep students safe.

Final Thought

I have found that if you love life, life will love you back - Arthur Rubinstein

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.