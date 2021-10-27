Healthcare Pros
New sports bar with largest TV screen in Virginia to open inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Richmond
Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Richmond(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Group will be opening a new sports bar called, ‘The Playbook Sports Bar + Grill’, which will be opening inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and will feature the largest TV screen in Virginia. The screen is a 28-foot projector, giving customers the best sports viewing in the state!

The Playbook Sports Bar + Grill is a 4,000 square foot space located in Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

This new bar will have a stage for live performances which includes:

  • Hot new and fan-favorite old bands
  • A variety of music genres
  • Opportunities for local talent to play before a live audience

The Playbook will also showcase every live NFL game every Sunday on 11 - 82-inch TVs and 18 – 70-inch TVs.

Hours of operation will be:

  • Monday – Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 12 a.m. midnight
  • Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2 a.m
  • Sunday 11 a.m. – midnight

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

