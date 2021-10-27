New sports bar with largest TV screen in Virginia to open inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Group will be opening a new sports bar called, ‘The Playbook Sports Bar + Grill’, which will be opening inside Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and will feature the largest TV screen in Virginia. The screen is a 28-foot projector, giving customers the best sports viewing in the state!

The Playbook Sports Bar + Grill is a 4,000 square foot space located in Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

This new bar will have a stage for live performances which includes:

Hot new and fan-favorite old bands

A variety of music genres

Opportunities for local talent to play before a live audience

The Playbook will also showcase every live NFL game every Sunday on 11 - 82-inch TVs and 18 – 70-inch TVs.

Hours of operation will be:

Monday – Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 12 a.m. midnight

Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2 a.m

Sunday 11 a.m. – midnight

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

