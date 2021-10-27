New Kent residents asked to conserve water for 10 weeks due to water storage tank painting

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents in New Kent are being asked to conserve water for about 10 weeks as work gets underway to paint a water storage tank.

Beginning the week of November 1, the Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting.

The county says the project is expected to take approximately 10 weeks.

Some residents may experience lower than normal water pressure during periods of high demand, especially in the mornings.

During this time period New Kent Public Utilities customers are asked to conserve water wherever possible, particularly with regards to lawn irrigation.

The affected neighborhoods include: Deerlake, Rochambeau Estates, Kenwood Estates, Greenwood Estates, Crestwicke, Quinton Estates, Viniterra, The Arbors, The Grove (Four Seasons), Oakmont Villas, Bel Green and Brickshire, as well as the business districts at Route 249 & Route 612, and at I-64 & Route 106.

Residents are asked to report any water outages to New Kent DPU at (804) 966-9678, and after hours to the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.

