Jury seated in civil trial over Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jury selection finished up in the Sines vs. Kessler civil trial in federal court on Wednesday. There are a total of 12 jurors. It is unclear how many alternates, if any, will be chosen. Opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The case centers on the violent Unite the Right rally that took place in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, 2017.

With the case gaining national media coverage, “Showing Up for Racial Justice,” a national network that organizes for racial and economic justice, is reminding those that Charlottesville is a city, not an event.

“There’s a whole history in this town that led up to the events of August 11 and 12. It’s important to note that this is something citizens in this town, especially Black, Brown, and marginalized groups, have been dealing with for a long time,” said Anna Malinowski, an organizer with Showing Up for Racial Justice.

The trial is expected to last for four weeks, ending on November 19.

