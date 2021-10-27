John Randolph Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s John Randolph Medical Center will now offer robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures for patients. By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area.

The hospital’s first robot will care for patients with hip and knee arthritis, offering less invasive procedures and faster recoveries.

The benefits of this new procedure will include:

Quicker recoveries

Reduced hospital stays

Less pain and scarring

Faster regaining of motion and function

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.