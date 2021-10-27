Healthcare Pros
John Randolph Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures

By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s John Randolph Medical Center will now offer robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures for patients. By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area.

The hospital’s first robot will care for patients with hip and knee arthritis, offering less invasive procedures and faster recoveries.

The benefits of this new procedure will include:

  • Quicker recoveries
  • Reduced hospital stays
  • Less pain and scarring
  • Faster regaining of motion and function

To learn more, click here.

