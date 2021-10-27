John Randolph Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s John Randolph Medical Center will now offer robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures for patients. By adding this procedure, it will expand patients’ healthcare options in the tri-cities area.
The hospital’s first robot will care for patients with hip and knee arthritis, offering less invasive procedures and faster recoveries.
The benefits of this new procedure will include:
- Quicker recoveries
- Reduced hospital stays
- Less pain and scarring
- Faster regaining of motion and function
