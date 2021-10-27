Healthcare Pros
Is Halloween on Hanover happening this year?

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For years, “Halloween on Hanover” has been a Fan District favorite for thousands of trick-or-treaters in Richmond.

Last year, the event didn’t happen because of COVID-19. This year, neighbors tell NBC12 it won’t be happening.

One neighbor says conversations among residents who live along the 1900 block of Hanover Avenue started over the summer. Ultimately, the neighbor says the majority didn’t move forward with the community-wide event this year over concerns with large groups gathering, especially as children wait for the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

NBC12 reached out to the Fan District Association about whether or not “Halloween on Hanover” would return this year.

Tim Beane from the Fan District Association says the association doesn’t sponsor the event but was told there will not be an organized event this year.

Another spokesperson from the association adds, “participation is up to individual homeowners.” They also say the road will not be closed.

The Richmond Police Department confirms they don’t have permits on file to close Hanover Avenue for any event this Halloween weekend.

A resident told NBC12 it would be up to each resident to decide what they want to do for Halloween.

Eric Brown decorated his front yard with pumpkins, ready to bring Halloween to those who might stop by.

Brown says he bought 800 pieces of candy, which he will leave in a bowl outside his home for those who decide to come trick-or-treating in the area.

“I’m really excited to see kids trick-or-treating again, seeing their parents dressed up, and seeing people feel like they can be festive,” Brown said.

Brown is looking forward to ringing in a Halloween tradition safely.

“I felt that was a good compromise to still provide a fun, festive trick-or-treating experience, but not necessarily expose ourselves to thousands of people who may come,” he said.

The Fan District Association is also encouraging everyone to follow CDC safety guidelines for Halloween.

Even though this Halloween won’t look like it did in previous years, neighbors are hopeful the event will be back in full swing next year.

