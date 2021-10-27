Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday

A strong to severe storm risk cannot be ruled out on Friday as well
By Nick Russo
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A potent area of low pressure will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Central Virginia on Friday. That’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

The rain will likely begin Thursday night and will be coming down heavily during the Friday morning commute.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across Central Virginia.

Heavy rain is expected on Friday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches across...
Heavy rain is expected on Friday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches across Central Virginia.(WWBT)

It will be a windy day on Friday with winds potentially gusting from 20 to 30+ mph.

There are some hints of a severe weather threat on the forecast models as well. The most likely time to see one or two strong to severe storms would be Friday afternoon from 1pm to 6pm. Strong wind gusts are expected to be the primary threat but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Widespread heavy rain is expected on Friday, and there may be some embedded strong to severe...
Widespread heavy rain is expected on Friday, and there may be some embedded strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.(WWBT)

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for heavy rain and storms as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Forecast: Dry Thursday, First Alert to a soaker on Friday
Forecast: Nice Wednesday, but a soaker expected on Friday
Forecast: Severe threat ends, drier and breezy on Tuesday
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia