First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A potent area of low pressure will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Central Virginia on Friday. That’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

The rain will likely begin Thursday night and will be coming down heavily during the Friday morning commute.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across Central Virginia.

It will be a windy day on Friday with winds potentially gusting from 20 to 30+ mph.

There are some hints of a severe weather threat on the forecast models as well. The most likely time to see one or two strong to severe storms would be Friday afternoon from 1pm to 6pm. Strong wind gusts are expected to be the primary threat but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

