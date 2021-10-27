Federal disaster declaration approved for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster assistance for Virginia in the wake of damage from Hurricane Ida.

He declared a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding, landslides and mudslides from August 30 to August 31, 2021.

Federal funding is available to commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Buchanan County.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will hold Applicant Briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. Applicants will have 30 days to register and submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

“I’m grateful to President Biden for approving my request and providing much needed federal assistance,” said Governor Northam. “Federal support will help Buchanan residents recover from this devastating storm and reduce the future flood risk to local organizations, homes, and businesses. As Governor, I will continue to do everything I can to support the Hurley community.”

The White House says additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

