Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver found hiding in tree after high-speed pursuit

By KMBC staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) – A high-speed police chase in Missouri ended with a crash Tuesday.

The suspect ended up running off into the woods, and he was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a tree.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before 4 p.m., when a person in a truck pulling a trailer sped away from a traffic stop on a rural Platte County road.

Video shows him heading in the wrong direction, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that lasted for miles.

He crashed into two police cars in Tracy, Missouri. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit three or four other cars while driving at high speeds.

The chase ended in Clay County, where the suspect crashed his truck, ran off into the woods and climbed up a tree to evade police.

After several minutes, officers talked him down, and he was taken into custody.

Charges are still pending. The suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest involving felonies and a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
In response to reported sexual assaults in two schools allegedly committed by the same...
Students stage walk-outs in Loudoun County in response to reported sexual assaults
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Authorities to present findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat