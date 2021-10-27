Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover

A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.
A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.

Video from VDOT shows a tractor-trailer on its side with debris spilling out the top.

The crash happened at mile marker 36 around 2:50 p.m.

Virginia State Police said defective tires are being considered a factor in the crash.

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, but there are backups.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.
Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students

Latest News

A tractor-trailer overturned on a ramp from Route 288 to Interstate 64 in Goochland County on...
Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from Rt. 288 to I-64 in Goochland
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
The closure is due to utility work relating to the relocation of gas lines.
VDOT reminding drivers Pemberton Road will close for utility work in Henrico
Tractor-trailer crash
VSP identifies woman killed in Spotsylvania crash on I-95