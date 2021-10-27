Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused all northbound lanes of I-295 in Hanover to close.

Video from VDOT shows a tractor-trailer on its side with debris spilling out the top.

The crash happened at mile marker 36 around 2:50 p.m.

Virginia State Police said defective tires are being considered a factor in the crash.

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, but there are backups.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

