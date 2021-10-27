Healthcare Pros
Community Vaccination Center in Chesterfield offering booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Chesterfield is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

Along with the booster shots, the clinic will offer first, second and additional primary doses free to the public.

Residents are encouraged to register, however walk-ins are welcome. If you scheduled an appointment, you must arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

If you are coming for your booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

The CVC is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register, click here, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

