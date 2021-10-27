Chesterfield County leaders to discuss giving one-time bonuses to Sheriff’s Deputies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Today, county leaders will discuss giving deputies a one-time bonus worth $3,000.

This comes after the General Assembly approved one-time bonuses for sheriff’s deputies throughout Virginia, utilizing federal COVID-19 relief money. The bonuses have to be distributed by the end of next month and they were approved only for deputies supported by the state’s compensation board, which is about half of Chesterfield’s 249 deputies.

But Chesterfield County wants all deputies to receive the bonus, so the Board of Supervisors will meet this evening at 6 p.m. to vote on the bonuses from the General Assembly as well as consider bonuses for the other 128 deputies, which will be $384,000 from the county.

Board members are planning to use a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it.

