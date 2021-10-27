Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield County leaders to discuss giving one-time bonuses to Sheriff’s Deputies

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Today, county leaders will discuss giving deputies a one-time bonus worth $3,000.

This comes after the General Assembly approved one-time bonuses for sheriff’s deputies throughout Virginia, utilizing federal COVID-19 relief money. The bonuses have to be distributed by the end of next month and they were approved only for deputies supported by the state’s compensation board, which is about half of Chesterfield’s 249 deputies.

But Chesterfield County wants all deputies to receive the bonus, so the Board of Supervisors will meet this evening at 6 p.m. to vote on the bonuses from the General Assembly as well as consider bonuses for the other 128 deputies, which will be $384,000 from the county.

Board members are planning to use a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Santana Street Fire
‘We all look out for each other’: Woman credits neighbors for help after lightning starts house fire
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

The Farms of New Kent water storage tank will be off-line for interior and exterior painting.
New Kent residents asked to conserve water for 10 weeks due to water storage tank painting
Richmond Broadway is kicking off its return with a performance of Anastasia. Including Tuesday...
‘People are coming out because it’s time’: Broadway makes its return to RVA
Although he didn’t respond to NBC12′s emails to get his side of the story for two days, Warsaw...
Warsaw councilman apologizes for blackening face to portray movie character
Broadway in Richmond returns
Broadway in Richmond returns