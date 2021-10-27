Central Virginia schools’ announce additional days off for Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Schools around central Virginia will have additional days off for Thanksgiving.

In New Kent County, the school board approved Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 as additional days off for the Thanksgiving holiday. New Kent County Public Schools will now be closed the week of Nov. 22-Nov. 26.

All Hopewell City Public Schools buildings will be closed from Nov. 22-Nov. 26.

In Dinwiddie, the school district has added two more days to their Thanksgiving break to allow the entire school community much-needed extended time with family. Additional adjustments for 2022 will be discussed at the school board work session on Oct. 26. An up-to-date school calendar can be found on the school district’s website here.

Amelia County Public Schools announced changes to their academic calendar. Nov. 22, Nov. 23 and Feb. 18 will be student holidays and mandatory staff workdays.

King and Queen County School Board approved the recommendation for adding Wellness Days in the current calendar. Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 will be observed as Wellness Days, which will give everyone a nine-day break. Nov. 22-26 will be fall break.

