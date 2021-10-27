Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray DC) - Just a few days ago, it was former President Barack Obama imploring Democrats to turn out for Terry McAuliffe in next week’s election. On Tuesday night, with a fall chill in the air, the crowd warmed up as President Joe Biden returned to McAuliffe’s campaign stage.

“We stand for working people and the middle class,” said Biden at the rally.

Biden argues he and McAuliffe share a common vision and touted what his federal agenda would mean for the commonwealth.

“We’re both building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” said Biden during the rally.

That agenda remains stuck in congressional gridlock. McAuliffe has said national action on infrastructure and social issues are critical for his chances in Virginia.

“Make no mistake. I still need your help,” said McAuliffe Tuesday. “I need you to get out. I need you to vote early.”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) is backing his party’s candidate, Glenn Youngkin.

Clines argues Virginia voters are turned off by Democrats’ D.C. agenda, and he says calling on Biden and Obama won’t change that.

“They’re really just grasping at straws. They’re trying for anything to give McAuliffe a boost, but unfortunately, his record speaks for itself,” said Cline.

Democratic leaders promise a deal between moderates and progressives will be struck this week, but similar pledges in the recent past failed to produce results.

Election day is next Tuesday. Saturday is the last day for early, in-person voting.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

GYoungkinProfile102621
GYoungkinProfile102621
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond.
Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
After years of bipartisan giving, Dominion Energy leans into Democratic control
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Finance reports show Youngkin with lead in cash on hand
With a week to go, both candidates for governor are crisscrossing the commonwealth and making...
Candidates for Virginia Governor work to get groups energized to vote