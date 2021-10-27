Healthcare Pros
Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe with President Joe Biden.
By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe walked into the Virginia governor’s race late last year as the overwhelming frontrunner in a state former President Donald Trump had just lost by 10 points.

But less than a week before the final votes are cast, McAuliffe is locked in a dead heat against a political newcomer who is threatening to become the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia in more than a decade.

Publicly, McAuliffe is confident in his campaign against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, but the handwringing and finger-pointing has quietly begun among Democrats in Virginia and beyond who are openly contemplating the possibility of a worst-case scenario on Nov. 2.

