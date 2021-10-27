11-year-old soccer player raising money for breast cancer patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A young soccer player is raising money for breast cancer patients. The 11-year-old is also encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

Brady Krysiewicz was inspired by his soccer coach, who told him how important it was to be a leader.

This year his Keeper for a Cure Campaign is raising money for Philips Cancer Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“It was a very amazing place to pick. It was also local to me, which also helped out a lot so I can come visit and, you know, visit the patients, the nurses. It’s just an amazing place to be,” Krysiewicz said.

“He has really spiked an interest, I think, locally and giving to breast cancer awareness and helping support some of our programs through the foundation,” said LaDonna Winegar, a manager at Patient Care Services at Sentara Martha Jefferson.

The donations will go to cooling caps and wigs for chemotherapy patients.

Brady is hosting a fundraising event this Friday, October 29 at Brewing Tree Beer Company in Afton. Details on how to donate can be found here.

