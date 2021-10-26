Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in New Kent
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
More than 600,000 Virginians are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal