VSU, VCU Massey Cancer Center partner up using grant to address cancer disparities

One of the grant’s projects will focus on Petersburg, where the life expectancy is 10 years less than the national average and cancer is the leading cause of premature death.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU’s Massey Cancer Center and Virginia State University are teaming up to reduce cancer disparities and provide hands-on research opportunities to students who are historically underrepresented in science.

They will be partnering together using a $1.7 million ‘team science grant’ from the National Cancer Institute. The grant will be dispersed over a four-year period.

“We are proud to have a seat at the table to take part in this research that so heavily affects our Black American population and to further expand the reach of Massey Cancer Center. Through a combination of mentorship and access to resources, this grant allows us the opportunity to provide meaningful professional development experiences to VSU faculty and students who may be interested in exploring population health for more bench-oriented science in the context of cancer,” PI (principal investigator) and VSU Professor of Biology, M. Omar Faison, Ph.D. said.

One of the grant’s projects will focus on Petersburg, where the life expectancy is 10 years less than the national average and cancer is the leading cause of premature death.

Another grant will investigate the genetics behind why Black Americans seem to be more susceptible to liver and gastrointestinal cancer.

