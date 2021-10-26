Tuesday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy
Winds could gust to 30mph this afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler and drier today as an Autumn pattern takes hold through the weekend.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly Sunny. Breezy and cooler. Winds could gust up to 30mph. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy during the day with rain arriving at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. Could be 1″ Rain. (Rain Chance: 90%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few passing showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Happy Halloween. Partly sunny and looks dry! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.