Richmond City Council unanimously passes American Rescue Plan spending plan

Richmond
Richmond
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve Mayor Levar Stoney’s plan for spending the first half of the $155 million coming from the American Rescue Plan.

“This plan is our city’s blueprint for building back better and stronger through strategic, intentional and equitable investments that deliver on the promise of a quality of life our residents want, need and deserve,” said Stoney.

Here’s how Richmond said it will spend the money:

  • $32 million to build back affordable and healthy homes, including $20 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
  • $5 million for a Health Equity fund
  • $81 million invested in children and families, including $2 million for childcare and $78 million for funding community centers
  • $19 million to plan for and address climate and environmental challenges
  • 8.5 million in public safety
  • $5.9 million in economic supports

“I am proud to support of this path to recovery from the pandemic and its resultant economic effects,” said Council Vice President Ellen Robertson. “The plan’s investments in quality affordable housing, public health and Richmond’s children and families are much-needed infusions into the city’s utmost priorities.”

To read the full spending plan, click here.

