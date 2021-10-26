Healthcare Pros
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District is now offering all COVID-19 booster shots at all vaccine clinic locations. However, you must set up an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call 804-205-3501, go on the Virginia Health Department’s website or set up an appointment with your local pharmacy.

More than 600,000 Virginians are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

Anyone 65 years of age or older and those at high risk who got either Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago, can get their third shot.

Anyone 18 years of age and older who got the Johnson and Johnson shot at least two months ago can get an additional shot.

