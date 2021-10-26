Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. on Oct. 26 to Laburnum Avenue and Montclair Road.

The collision involved a Ford Explorer and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, David Peacock, 32, of Henrico, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash shut down Laburnum Avenue in both directions for some time.

Anyone with information can call the police at t 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.