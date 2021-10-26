Healthcare Pros
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. on Oct. 26 to Laburnum Avenue and Montclair Road.

The collision involved a Ford Explorer and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, David Peacock, 32, of Henrico, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash shut down Laburnum Avenue in both directions for some time.

Anyone with information can call the police at t 804-501-5000.

