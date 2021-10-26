Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

FBI looking for suspect involved in series of HOBBS Act robberies
FBI searches for suspect accused of robbing three stores back in March
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
A Richmond homeowner reaches out to 12 On Your Side after received a real estate tax bill for...
‘I am happy’: Richmond homeowner receives refund, city makes changes after real estate tax error
According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support...
Virginia’s Governor race too close to call, VCU poll says