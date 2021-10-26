News to Know for Oct. 26: RHHD offers all booster shots; Spending plan passed; Broadway in RVA is back!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top News To Know stories before you start the day!

Partly, Mostly Sunny

Today will be mostly to partly Sunny. Breezy and cooler.

Winds could gust up to 30mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

Overnight House Fire

Crews are investigating whether or not a house caught on fire in Chesterfield from a lightning strike from last night’s storm.

The fire occurred around 12 a.m. on Santana Street.

Santana Street Fire (NBC12)

A neighbor saw the flames and knocked on the door to alert the person inside.

No injuries were reported. The house sustained significant damage.

Booster Shots Available

The Richmond-Henrico Health District is now offering all COVID-19 booster shots at all vaccine clinic locations. However, you must set up an appointment.

COVID BOOSTER SHOT (KEYC)

To schedule an appointment, call 804-205-3501, go on the Virginia Health Department’s website or set up an appointment with your local pharmacy.

More than 600,000 Virginians are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

Vaccines For Children

Over the next two weeks, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says private providers, like pediatricians, will get about 252,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds. Another 125,000 will be shipped directly to pharmacies.

Once approved, the state says parents should first seek out the 5 to the 11-year-old vaccine through their primary care doctor or pharmacies.

When approval happens, an estimated 723,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 become eligible for the two-dose vaccine.

VDH is pre-positioning this vaccine to make sure kids across the state have access to it.

City Council Passes Spending Plan

Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve Mayor Levar Stoney’s plan for spending the first half of the $155 million coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Richmond school board (NBC12)

Here’s how Richmond said it will spend the money:

$32 million to build back affordable and healthy homes, including $20 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund

$5 million for a Health Equity fund

$81 million invested in children and families, including $2 million for childcare and $78 million for funding community centers

$19 million to plan for and address climate and environmental challenges

8.5 million in public safety

$5.9 million in economic supports

To read the full spending plan, click here.

Alcohol Shortages

Retailers in Virginia are keeping their eyes on a problem that’s leading to fewer bottles of alcohol on store shelves right now.

It couldn’t come at a worse time. This is the time of year more people are purchasing liquor as we head into the holidays. But some of your favorite items may or may not be up for grabs. It all has to do with supply chain backlogs. It’s impacted many other products we buy and now the supply issues have made their way to the liquor store. That has ABC officials on high alert.

Virginia’s ABC says there’s no need to panic just yet. They’re working to keep your favorite bottles in supply.

Another problem suppliers are facing: Not enough people working. And of course, some of those who are working have to quarantine due to COVID exposure. Not to mention congestion at ports also adds to an alcohol shortage just in time for the holidays.

Title IX Violations

A former spokesperson for Liberty University is suing the school alleging Title IX violations, saying he was fired as retaliation.

Scott Lamb is the plaintiff behind the lawsuit that was filed Monday.

Liberty University (WDBJ)

In the document, Lamb claimed the university mishandled reports of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination on campus.

At a meeting at the beginning of October, Lamb challenged university leaders, including President Jerry Prevo, saying he was concerned about the university and told them they needed to address the Title IX violations.

Broadway In Richmond Returns!

Broadway in Richmond is returning to the Altria Theater for the 2021-22 season with three Richmond premieres, two Broadway classics and the return of a blockbuster favorite.

Broadway in Richmond is returning for the 2021-22 season with "Mean Girls" added to the schedule. (Broadway in Richmond)

Starting on Oct. 26, “Anastasia”: October 26 - 31, 2021 with 8 performances.

To see a full list of this season’s performance dates, click here.

To learn more about additional package information, call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401 or visit BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Final Thought

The purpose of life is a life of purpose - Robert Byrne

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.