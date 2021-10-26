New baseball stadium taking shape at Dorey Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new baseball stadium at Dorey Park is taking shape!

Henrico County tweeted a video on Tuesday showing the progress, and the grass is already down.

Work is also being done on the stands, including the cover seating, press box and outfield spectator areas.

The county announced the project back in January. It is slated to be finished by May.

