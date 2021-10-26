Healthcare Pros
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down intersection of Midlothian Turnpike & Robious Road

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries
Midlothian crash
Midlothian crash(SGT Rollins)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road in Chesterfield.

Two people are being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midlo crash
Midlo crash(SGT Rollins)

The driver of a Lexus has been charged with disregarding a red light.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.


