Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law

GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WWBT) - A federal judge has concluded that two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s decision Monday to apply a “terrorism enhancement” in sentencing the men favors prosecutors’ recommendation that both of them, Patrik Mathews and Brian Lemley Jr., get 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors also say both men had discussed assassinating a Virginia lawmaker. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn says she was the target.

Chuang is scheduled to sentence them at separate hearings on Thursday in Maryland.

Prosecutors say the men planned to carry out a massacre inspired by their white supremacist ideology.

Defense lawyers say an undercover FBI agent tried in vain to bait them into developing a plan for violence.

