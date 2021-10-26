Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

House catches on fire from possible lightning strike in Chesterfield

Santana Street Fire
Santana Street Fire(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are investigating whether or not a house caught on fire in Chesterfield from a lightning strike from last night’s storm.

The fire occurred around 12 a.m. on Santana Street. A neighbor saw the flames and knocked on the door to alert the person inside.

No injuries were reported. The house sustained significant damage.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in New Kent
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia

Latest News

Cyclebar owner and cycling coach Donna Suro is not only celebrating the opening of her second...
‘Whatever gets you out there moving, do it’: Breast cancer survivor thriving through cycling
(Source: Virginia ABC)
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Breast cancer survivor thriving through cycling
Breast cancer survivor thriving through cycling