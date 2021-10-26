House catches on fire from possible lightning strike in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are investigating whether or not a house caught on fire in Chesterfield from a lightning strike from last night’s storm.

The fire occurred around 12 a.m. on Santana Street. A neighbor saw the flames and knocked on the door to alert the person inside.

No injuries were reported. The house sustained significant damage.

