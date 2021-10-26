Former VT football player indicted on murder charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed a man he matched with on the dating app Tinder was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Second-Degree murder.

Isimemen David Etute will be tried in circuit court on November 18, 2021.

Etute is accused of killing Jerry Smith on Memorial Day 2021 after Smith had allegedly posed as a woman named ‘Angie’ on Tinder and matched with Etute on April 10.

While at Smith’s apartment, Etute discovered Jerry had been posing as ‘Angie.’ Allegedly, Etute punched Jerry in the face and left the apartment without calling 911.

Surveillance video from May 31 can be seen here.

