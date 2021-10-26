Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Robertson is requesting house arrest with electric GPS monitoring, and says he currently remains in his cell for 23 hours each day.
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - One of two former Rocky Mount police officers charged following the January 6 Capitol Attack is requesting to modify his bond to home confinement.

In the motion filed Monday, the account states that Thomas Robertson detention for the nearly three months have taken a toll on his mental and physical health due to his current level of incarceration.

Robertson lost his father the week of October 19, and as a former police officer, is separated from the rest of the prison population.

“The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly,” the motion states.

Robertson is requesting house arrest with electric GPS monitoring, and says he currently remains in his cell for 23 hours each day.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond.
Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond
Henrico Police are seeking information in two deadly crashes in the last 10 days, including...
Police seek information in three deadly crashes in 10 days
Outside the federal courthouse on day two of the Unite the Right rally civil trial.
Emotions run high on day two of civil trial over the Unite the Right rally
Khaleesi Update
Khaleesi Update
Three deadly crashes in 10 days
Three deadly crashes in 10 days