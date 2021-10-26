Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

(WDBJ) - One of two former Rocky Mount police officers charged following the January 6 Capitol Attack is requesting to modify his bond to home confinement.

In the motion filed Monday, the account states that Thomas Robertson detention for the nearly three months have taken a toll on his mental and physical health due to his current level of incarceration.

Robertson lost his father the week of October 19, and as a former police officer, is separated from the rest of the prison population.

“The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly,” the motion states.

Robertson is requesting house arrest with electric GPS monitoring, and says he currently remains in his cell for 23 hours each day.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.