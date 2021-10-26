Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former hospital employee pleads guilty to abusing patient

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A King William woman and former employee at a children’s hospital in New Kent pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding for abusing a patient.

Stacey Burrell, 57, worked as a behavioral technician at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in 2019 when the abuse happened.

The guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into the hospital by state police.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 20.

The hospital’s former psychotherapist was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault against patients but died by suicide before trial.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
A Toyota sedan was heading west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway,...
Driver involved in fatal Route 5 crash identified, Police say
Chase Dingess, 17, was last seen near his home on Saturday morning on Perrymont Road.
Missing Chesterfield juvenile found safe
The business says it started in hopes of giving children of all ages and families a place to...
Elementary school teacher set to open new family-owned business in Midlothian
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond

Latest News

(Source: Virginia ABC)
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Supply chain backlog leading to alcohol shortages
Richmond
Richmond City Council unanimously passes American Rescue Plan spending plan
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia