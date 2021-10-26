Former hospital employee pleads guilty to abusing patient

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - A King William woman and former employee at a children’s hospital in New Kent pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding for abusing a patient.

Stacey Burrell, 57, worked as a behavioral technician at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in 2019 when the abuse happened.

The guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into the hospital by state police.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 20.

The hospital’s former psychotherapist was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault against patients but died by suicide before trial.

