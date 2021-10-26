Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Finance reports show Youngkin with lead in cash on hand

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During the first three months of October, Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin outraised Democrat Terry McAuliffe, while McAuliffe outspent Youngkin. That’s according to campaign finance reports compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Youngkin closed out the period with a nearly $6 million cash-on-hand advantage.

The two candidates have already blown past fundraising records from previous Virginia gubernatorial elections. They’ve raised a combined $117 million through Oct. 21, nearly double the haul of the second-highest fundraising total in the past 20 years.

Election Day is Nov. 2, and all signs indicate the closely watched race is competitive.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
There are two surveys for both middle and high school students.
Henrico parents concerned with 2021 Virginia Youth Survey being given out to some students
Heather A. Schaberg, 27, was identified as the driver. She died on the scene from her injuries.
Driver killed in overnight crash identified

Latest News

Laburnum crash
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash along Laburnum Avenue
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
After years of bipartisan giving, Dominion Energy leans into Democratic control
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
COVID vaccines
Server issue causes update delay with Virginia’s COVID vaccine data
Six runners run 350 miles across Virginia for a cause.
6 runners crossing Virginia on foot for a cause