FBI searches for suspect accused of robbing three stores back in March

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI branch in Richmond along with the Henrico County Police Division and the City of Richmond Police Department is investigating a series of HOBBS Act robberies that occurred in the city back on March 5.

The FBI believes three different locations were robbed by the same person. Those locations are:

  • 7-Eleven, located in the 10000 block of Staples Mill Road
  • Valero, located in the 4400 block of Broad Street
  • Wawa, located in the 2400 block of Staples Mill Road

Authorities describe the suspect as:

  • An average-build Asian male, 5′2″-5′6″, weighing 150-160 pounds
  • Wearing a face mask, dark sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a black hat, black socks, and black sandals with white soles
  • Wore a patterned blanket around his waist and a large yellow patterned scarf to cover his face and shoulders

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Mercedes ML 350.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person should call the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044, the Henrico County Police Division at 804-289- 7228 or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-1068.

