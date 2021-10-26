FBI searches for suspect accused of robbing three stores back in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI branch in Richmond along with the Henrico County Police Division and the City of Richmond Police Department is investigating a series of HOBBS Act robberies that occurred in the city back on March 5.

The FBI believes three different locations were robbed by the same person. Those locations are:

7-Eleven, located in the 10000 block of Staples Mill Road

Valero, located in the 4400 block of Broad Street

Wawa, located in the 2400 block of Staples Mill Road

Authorities describe the suspect as:

An average-build Asian male, 5′2″-5′6″, weighing 150-160 pounds

Wearing a face mask, dark sunglasses, a black hooded jacket, a black hat, black socks, and black sandals with white soles

Wore a patterned blanket around his waist and a large yellow patterned scarf to cover his face and shoulders

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Mercedes ML 350.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person should call the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044, the Henrico County Police Division at 804-289- 7228 or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-1068.

