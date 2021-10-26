Healthcare Pros
Fatal crash involving motorcycle closes Laburnum Avenue in both directions

Police are on scene investigating
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed Laburnum Avenue in both directions.

Henrico police urge drivers to use Harvie Road and Route 360 as alternate routes.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

