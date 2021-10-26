Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police says a driver has been charged for a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Richmond.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 to the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

At the scene, a man told officers he had been walking east along Walmsley Boulevard when he was hit by a van that was also heading eastbound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen heading towards Richmond Highway. With the help of the community, the driver was identified as Austin Snipes, 33, of Richmond.

Police arrested Snipes and charged him with felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

