Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Richmond

Austin Snipes
Austin Snipes(Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police says a driver has been charged for a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Richmond.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 to the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

At the scene, a man told officers he had been walking east along Walmsley Boulevard when he was hit by a van that was also heading eastbound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen heading towards Richmond Highway. With the help of the community, the driver was identified as Austin Snipes, 33, of Richmond.

Police arrested Snipes and charged him with felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in New Kent
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George

Latest News

Laburnum crash
Fatal crash involving motorcycle closes Laburnum Avenue in both directions
dump truck overturns
Driver seriously injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Goochland
More than 600,000 Virginians are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations
RHHD offering all COVID-19 booster shots at vaccine clinic locations