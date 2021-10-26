Healthcare Pros
Dogs save couple from burning home

A couple's dogs are being credited with saving their lives from a fire.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.VA. (WSAZ) - A couple’s dogs are being credited with saving their lives from a fire.

It happened a little after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Clover Drive in Campbells Creek in Kanawha County.

The couple living in the mobile home told their neighbors they woke up when they heard their dogs scratching at the door. That’s when they heard the smoke detectors and were able to get out safely.

The couple and their dogs weren’t injured.

However, the mobile home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

