Department of Public Utilities gives away weatherization kits for Richmond seniors

The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is hosting a weatherization kit giveaway as part of its Senior Care Program.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is hosting a weatherization kit giveaway as part of its Senior Care Program.

The kits contain the following items:

  • Weatherstripping
  • Plastic window covering
  • Draft stopping outlet covers
  • An energy-saving lightbulb

The weatherization kits are made to help senior citizens with winterizing their homes and reducing their home heating costs.

Richmond seniors aged 65 and up are encouraged to pick up a kit at the following locations:

  • Oct. 26 - North Avenue Library, 2901 North Avenue
  • Oct. 27 - Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street
  • Oct. 29 - East District Initiative, 701 North 25th Street

CARES utility relief applications will also be available at these events for customers who are behind on their utility bills. This is the last week to apply for the CARES utility relief before the deadline on Oct. 29.

For more information, including the application, click here.

