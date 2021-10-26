Department of Public Utilities gives away weatherization kits for Richmond seniors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is hosting a weatherization kit giveaway as part of its Senior Care Program.

The kits contain the following items:

Weatherstripping

Plastic window covering

Draft stopping outlet covers

An energy-saving lightbulb

The weatherization kits are made to help senior citizens with winterizing their homes and reducing their home heating costs.

Richmond seniors aged 65 and up are encouraged to pick up a kit at the following locations:

Oct. 26 - North Avenue Library, 2901 North Avenue

Oct. 27 - Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street

Oct. 29 - East District Initiative, 701 North 25th Street

CARES utility relief applications will also be available at these events for customers who are behind on their utility bills. This is the last week to apply for the CARES utility relief before the deadline on Oct. 29.

For more information, including the application, click here.

