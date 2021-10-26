Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

his comes after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer Moderna COVID-19 booster
Police say a man was found shot to death in Richmond last night.
Man found shot to death in Richmond
Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in New Kent
We have a level 2 out of 5 severe risk across all of Central Virginia on Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends for Central Virginia
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Prince George Police Department at...
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Prince George

Latest News

Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.
Lost hiker ignores rescue calls because they ‘didn’t recognize the number’
High winds blew over four semitrucks in Utah on Monday morning.
Strong winds topple semitrucks on Utah highway
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux
Austin Snipes
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Richmond
The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe